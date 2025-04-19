Police intervened in tens of incidents over Friday night of illegal Easter bonfires (lambradjies) and firecracker throwing, while in more than one case police themselves were attacked.

In total, 233 checks were carried out in parks, church yards and other open areas where youths tend to gather in the run up to Easter.

In various cases, police said, officers were attacked with rocks, firecrackers and even Molotov cocktails thrown at them, although none were injured.

A total of six people were arrested in Limassol and Larnaca.

At 2.55am, a fire was reported at the junction of Spyros Kyprianou and Nikos Pattichis streets in Limassol, where tyres were being burnt.

Once police arrived most of those gathered fled but three were caught and arrested.

The three minors were taken to a police station to which their parents were called and into whose care they were released.

Three people, aged 19, 20 and 20, were meanwhile arrested in the early hours by Larnaca police for hooliganism, throwing firecrackers and possession of a offensive weapon.

Larnaca police spokesman Constantinos Konsolos said the arrests were made at 3.20am in Ayioi Anargyri.

He said the three were part of a mob of around 20 people who threw firecrackers at patrol cars once the police arrived.

Five firecrackers and a folding club were found in the possession of one of the 20-year-olds.

Konsolos said the three were arrested for evident offences and are expected to appear in court later on Saturday.