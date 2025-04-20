The enchanting Nama Dama is set to captivate Limassol with her spellbinding new album, Pagan Soul, marking her first-ever performance in the city. Blending electronic folk, hypnotic pop, and tribal rhythms, Nama Dama crafts a sonic experience that is both otherworldly and deeply rooted in raw emotion. She will take the floor of Polyxoros Synergeio on Friday, April 25 at 9pm.

Renowned for her magnetic stage presence, she will perform solo, weaving intricate layers of sound using live looping techniques – transforming the stage into a sacred space where music becomes ritual. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing, immersive journey, as her haunting vocals and hypnotic melodies transport them to another realm.

Joining Nama Dama for this special evening is Alexa Michael, a rising star making her highly anticipated Limassol debut. Despite her young age, Alexa has already established herself as one of the most prolific and gifted songwriters of her generation, having released three acclaimed singles and her debut EP, Different Worlds, before even graduating high school.

Her music – a soulful blend of indie pop and heartfelt lyricism – resonates with raw honesty and emotional depth. For this performance, Alexa will take the stage on piano and guitar, accompanied by the multi-instrumentalist Lefteris Moumtzis, adding a textured backdrop to her evocative songs.

This double-headliner event promises an unforgettable night of innovative music and powerful storytelling, as two extraordinary artists share their latest creations in an intimate setting. Fans will also have the chance to take home a piece of the magic, with exclusive merch from both Nama Dama and Alexa Michael available at the show.

Pagan Soul

Nama Dama presents her album. Joined by young artist Alexa Michael. April 25. Polyxoros Synergeio, Limassol. Doors 8.30pm. Show 9pm. Tel: 99-495431