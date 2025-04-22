Downtown Nicosia is about to welcome a new art exhibition all about green landscapes and reflections – both in the water and in the mind. The stunning venue of Aplus Multipurpose Event Space on Ermou street will host Dafni Georgia Georgiades’ new photography exhibition next month under the titled Aqueous Mirrors.

Dafni Georgia Georgiades is a Cypriot architect with studies in Paris and Lausanne and many years of experience in her sector across Europe and the US. Today, she lives and creates in Nicosia – not just as an architect, but also as a passionate photographer, constantly experimenting, and seeking ways of expanding her horizons, chasing new experiences and cultures but also new photographic landscapes and spaces.

On May 7, 8 and 9, she presents her third solo photography exhibition – a visual conversation of landscapes and reflections with images that stir thought, memory and feeling. The work that will be presented is a meeting of sceneries and natural reflections with the aim of evoking feelings.

Dafni dreams, travels, creates and feels deeply. And now, she invites viewers to feel along with her. The exhibition is open to all, photography lovers or curious souls eager to see the world a little differently.

Aqueous Mirrors

Third solo exhibition by Dafni Georgia Georgiades. May 7-9. Multipurpose Event Space, Ermou street, Nicosia. Opening event: 7pm with live music. Thursday-Friday: 5pm-9pm. Tel: 99-890586