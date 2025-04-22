The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident which saw a prisoner suffer injuries to ‘various parts’ of his body which were ‘possibly caused by a sharp object’.

The prisoner is housed at the central prison in Nicosia, with the police being informed of the injury on Monday afternoon.

The man was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital, where it was determined that the wounds were “possibly from a sharp object”.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that the man’s wounds were stitched up, and that he was then transferred back to prison.