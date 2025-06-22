Two 22-year-old men were arrested in Limassol on Sunday morning as part of a coordinated police operation targeting drug-related activity, authorities said.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Drug Squad (Ykan), the Emergency Response Unit (OPE), and the Limassol Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to police, approximately 110 grams of cannabis were found and seized during a search of one suspect’s residence. A small quantity of cannabis and a grinder containing cannabis residue were also discovered at the home of the second suspect.

The first man was arrested under a court warrant and remains in custody to assist with the investigation. The second was charged in writing and released, pending a later court summons.

Limassol’s Drug Law Enforcement Unit is continuing its investigation.