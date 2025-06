The geological survey department of the Agricultural Ministry on Monday afternoon reported an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale off the coast of Cyprus.

According to the department, the earthquake struck at 3.37pm and was felt in the districts of Famagusta, Larnaca and Nicosia.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) located the earthquake’s epicentre in Larnaca, at a focal depth of 7.6 kilometres.