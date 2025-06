A 35-year-old woman from the Larnaca suburb of Aradippou was arrested after the police found drugs and an illegal CCTV system at her home, the police said on Monday.

The search was carried out at around 5.40pm on Sunday, with around 54 grams of crystal meth, 40 ecstasy pills, and €2,240 in cash being found.

In addition, the police found that a CCTV camera in the house was “illegally recording a public space”. As such, it was seized as evidence.