Aegean has clinched the title of Best Regional Airline in Europe at the World Airline Awards 2025, extending its remarkable winning streak to 14 consecutive years, according to an announcement released on Turesday.

The award ceremony took place on June 17 at the Air and Space Museum during the Paris Air Show.

This distinction represents the 15th time Aegean has earned the title in its 26 years of operation, underscoring the continued trust and preference of its passengers as reflected in the International Airline Rating Organisation Survey.

Aegean was also ranked fourth in the category of Best Regional Airline in the World. Furthermore, it remains consistently listed among the 100 leading airlines worldwide.

Cabin crew and company representatives were present at the award event to receive the distinction.

“We are particularly happy to have won the award for Best Regional Airline in Europe for yet another year” said Pepi Stamati, Aegean’s Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer.

She added that “a recognition that belongs to all the people of Aegean, who with consistency, professionalism and dedication offer a special travel experience to every passenger every day, with care and a smile.”

“I would like to thank them warmly, as well as our passengers, who have trusted us and chosen us throughout the years” she continued.

“We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our services, so as to always meet the needs and expectations of our passengers” Stamati stated.

“Aegean Airlines’ repeated success in this category reflects the strong passenger appreciation for their product and service quality” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

He added that “travellers continue to value the reliable operation, quality of onboard experience, and consistent service delivery.”