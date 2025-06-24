A British couple was declared ‘tourism ambassadors’ on Tuesday for their 25th visit to the resort.

Mark James and Caroline Perryment received a commemorative plaque and the official emblem of tourism ambassador during a ceremony at the town hall, where mayor Christos Zannetou said returning visitors promoted Ayia Napa’s tourist profile.

“After so many visits, Mark James and Caroline Perryment are no longer considered mere visitors, but active members of the local community, almost citizens of Ayia Napa,” the mayor said.