A total of 20 flights have been chartered and are set to depart from Larnaca airport on Tuesday to repatriate Israelis attempting to return to Israel amid the partial closure of the country’s airspace as the conflict in the Middle East continues and despite claims of a ceasefire.

Five of those flights are set to depart for Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, nine are set to depart for Haifa, five are set to depart for the Jordanian city of Aqaba, which is located adjacent to the Israeli city of Eilat, on the shores of the Red Sea, and one is set to depart for Amman, Jordan’s capital.

Meanwhile, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), more flights were planned but “several” flights which had been scheduled to depart for both Haifa and Tel Aviv were cancelled.

However, news agency Reuters reported that as of 8.19am, Israel had reopened its airspace.

CNA reported that the ceasefire declared by United States President Donald Trump notwithstanding, “the situation with the realisation of flights is constantly evolving”.

In addition, it reported that boats from Israel have continued to arrive at and depart from the Larnaca marina, ferrying people who wish to leave Israel to the island, and ferrying Israelis to the country.

The cruise ship the Crown Iris had set sail on Monday afternoon from Limassol for the Israeli port of Ashdod with around 1,400 Israeli nationals on board as part of the country’s ‘Operation Safe Return’ – the Israeli government’s plan to coordinate repatriations of its citizens amid the conflict.

It is expected to return to Limassol on Thursday and Sunday.

On Monday night, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force evacuated 63 British nationals and their dependants from Israel to Cyprus, according to the BBC.

It was reported that the flight departed Tel Aviv for the island, with the British nationals set to then make onward journeys to the UK.

The UK’s chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis was reportedly on board the flight to Cyprus.

However, despite the reported ceasefire, airlines around the globe continued to be impacted by the conflict.

Cyprus’ Tus Airways has cancelled all its flights from Israel until June 30, while flights scheduled for departure between July 1 and July 7 are currently closed for sale.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air, which also operates regularly out of Cyprus, has suspended operations to and from both Tel Aviv and Amman until September 15, while it has said it will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian airspace “until further notice”.

Ireland’s Ryanair has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30.

Israel’s national carrier El Al said it had cancelled its regular schedule until Friday, with flights scheduled to depart until July 22 closed for new bookings “until the security situation becomes clearer”.

Air France has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 14 and flights to and from Beirut until Wednesday, with the carrier’s flights to Dubai and Riyadh on Tuesday cancelled. Dutch airline KLM has cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 1.

Qatar Airways has said it has “temporarily” cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Syria, while Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines has cancelled flights to Iran until July 30 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan until June 30.

The US’ Delta Airlines said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted until August 31, while the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15.

Fellow UAE-based airline Emirates said it has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran and Iraq until June 30.

Italy’s ITA Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 31, while German carrier Lufthansa has suspended all flights to and from Beirut until June 30, and all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until July 31.