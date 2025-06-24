A fire on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Polemidia has burned a hectare of dry grass, wild vegetation and rubbish, the Fire Service said.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was burning near Spyros Kyprianou sports centre and five fire engines were fighting the fire on the ground and two aircraft from above.

Kettis said on X that a fire truck from the Forestry Department was also sent in and that Civil Defence and volunteer groups were asked to help.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.