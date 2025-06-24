The Federation of Environmental Organisations called on Tuesday for the termination of all technical works within the Akamas national forest park area until the completion of a full and independent environmental reassessment, in accordance with the requirements of national and EU law.

Citing a recent Audit Office report, the federation expressed concern over the “systematic deviation from the defined environmental, institutional and budgetary commitments of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the management and implementation of projects in the Akamas national forest park.”

It also recommended a thorough review of the legality of the awarding, supervision and certification procedures for projects, with public accountability and, if necessary, referral to the competent audit or judicial authorities.

The federation furthermore requested that the park’s management and sustainable development plan be revised.

Akamas is one of the most important areas of natural wealth in Cyprus, home to endemic and endangered species of flora and fauna, and thus its management “must respond to the principles of environmental integrity, prevention, transparency and scientifically documented decision-making, so that we have comprehensive, effective and long-term protection of the Akamas peninsula as a whole.”