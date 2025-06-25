Cypriot football club AEL Limassol on Wednesday announced the renewal and extension of its sponsorship agreement with IC Markets EU, confirming the brokerage firm as a gold sponsor until 2027.

The club said that “the Australian-owned brokerage, a provider of online trading in forex and CFDs with a strong base in Cyprus, will continue to support the team over the next two seasons”.

“The decision by IC Markets to continue supporting AEL confirms the mutual trust and shared vision for ongoing progress, consistency and professionalism,” the club said in a statement.

AEL thanked IC Markets EU for what it described as “valuable support and renewed confidence in the mission and values of AEL Limassol.”

The club also said that the partnership “contributes to local development” and “aligns with the company’s commitment to social responsibility”.

As previously reported, IC Markets EU has also strengthened its relationship with the club through equity participation.

Founder Andrew Budzinski, who indirectly owns 100 per cent of the company, has acquired shares in AEL, further deepening the firm’s ties to Cypriot sport.

In its statement, AEL said that IC Markets “is known for fostering financial literacy, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to economic growth in Cyprus”.

“Its continued presence in the football sector is part of a broader strategy to encourage youth engagement in sports,” it added.

In its earlier statement, AEL said that “IC Markets EU is expanding its contribution to Cypriot sports, aiming to support local football and encourage youth engagement with sports and its ideals.”

The sponsorship agreement was initially reported for the 2025–2026 season but has now been confirmed through to 2027.