The cabinet suspended Anna Aristotelous on Wednesday over the classified state documents found in the residence of the prisons’ chief warden.

Aristotelous – who had been head of the central prisons – and her assistant, Athena Demetriou, had requested their transfer to another public service last year, listing a number of reasons and raising security issues.

She had then been appointed acting permanent secretary at the defence ministry and Humanitarian Commissioner.

As a result of the suspension, interior ministry permanent secretary Elikkos Elia will be temporarily assuming the respective post at the defence ministry.

The suspension also impacts her position as commissioner.

“The cabinet, taking into account the content of the letters by the Cyprus police dated June 18 and 25, 2025, and having been briefed by the defence minister about the duties Anna Aristotelous is carrying out as acting permanent secretary of the defence ministry, decided to submit a recommendation to the civil service committee for reasons of public interest for the termination of the stand-in appointment of Aristotelous at the defence ministry as of June 25, 2025.”

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said this recommendation also affects Aristotelous’ duties as head of humanitarian affairs.

As far as Athena Demetriou is concerned, Letymbiotis said this was up to the Law Office, where she had been transferred on March 22, 2023.

Sources told Philenews that currently there was no reason or intention to recommend she be suspended.

Aristotelous had been removed from her post as acting director of prisons and appointed head of humanitarian affairs on June 6, 2023, and had been acting permanent secretary of the defence ministry since November 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, investigators are compiling the case regarding the classified documents.