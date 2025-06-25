The permanent criminal court of Paphos will announce its sentence on July 8 for convicted murderer Doros Theofanous, known as “the hairdresser”, who escaped from custody last year.

The court heard closing arguments on Wednesday, including explosive claims from the defence that new evidence may cast doubt on the original murder conviction that led Theofanous to flee.

The 43-year-old had escaped from a family home in the village of Choletria during a scheduled visit from prison under police escort last September. He was recaptured days later after a tip-off to the police. He has pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping from lawful custody, while a second charge of conspiracy has been withdrawn.

His lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, made a striking claim in court, saying that Theofanous maintains his innocence in the double murder that led to his life sentence, the premeditated killing of his pregnant partner Yulia Oporok and her three-year-old daughter in 2011. Alexandrou argued the original conviction was a “judicial mistake” based on false testimony.

The defence cited a 2020 sworn statement by key prosecution witness Giorgos Sahbazof. In that statement, Sahbazof retracted earlier testimony made to police in 2012, claiming he was not present at the scene of the crime, contradicting his original claim.

Further, the court was told about a written declaration from convict Angelos Mandis, sent to former deputy attorney general Loukis Loucaides. It alleged that notorious inmate Antonis Prokopiou Kitas (also known as Al Capone) had fabricated his testimony, which had played a key role in Theofanous’ conviction.

Alexandrou said Kitas “set up” Theofanous, calling him a “serial fantasist” whose statements had gone unchecked. He added that during the original investigation, Kitas had requested to use a police officer’s phone and, after making a mysterious call, led officers to a weapon allegedly used in the murders.

“A reasonable person must ask,” said Alexandrou, “who did Kitas call, and how did he know where the weapon was?”

The defence lawyer insisted the case should be re-examined in light of this new material. He has sent letters to the law office and President Nikos Christodoulides, asking for action to be taken. But he said the law office had replied that under current law, a case already upheld by the court of appeal cannot be reopened, a rule Alexandrou hopes Parliament may one day amend to allow fresh appeals to a third-tier court.

Meanwhile, in court on Wednesday, the lawyer representing 28-year-old Elias Satolias, the man who helped Theofanous escape, highlighted his client’s cooperation with police. Satolias confessed early, the court heard, and assisted fully with the investigation.

He had previously served time for drug-related offences between 2021 and 2024 and has since found work. His lawyer argued that if not for Theofanous’ notoriety, this case would not have reached the criminal court at all.

The prosecution pushed back, saying the defence’s remarks about Theofanous’ murder conviction were “irrelevant to the current proceedings”, which are focused solely on the escape.

Despite the fresh claims, the court will move ahead with sentencing next month. Theofanous remains in custody under tight security.

He had evaded arrest briefly after slipping away from officers of the police special unit during a supervised visit. His recapture came after a member of the public tipped off authorities about a man matching his description.

Theofanous’ escape from guard watch during a home visit while serving prison time sparked a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually captured in Limassol after being on the run for three days.

President Nikos Christodoulides fired the police chief, deputy police chief and the acting prison director as a result.

The sentencing hearing is set for Tuesday, July 8, at 12 noon.

It is recalled that Kitas was sentenced to two life terms in 1993 for the brutal murders of Ukrainian cabaret performer Oksana Lisna and Swedish national Kristin Konstantinidou, who was married to a Cypriot and lived permanently on the island.

After serving 15 years, he claimed illness and was treated in a private hospital in Nicosia, where he plotted his escape. He fled through a window and was arrested on January 2009 at a relative’s home in Paralimni.

While in custody, Kitas was linked to the theft of former President Tassos Papadopoulos’ body from his grave in December 2009. The body was found buried in another cemetery three months later. Kitas also alleged plans to kill then police director Kypros Michaelides and former justice minister Nicos Koshis, aiming to frame the Rodotheou brothers.