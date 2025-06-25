Britain’s King Charles will host U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

Trump accepted an invitation from Charles for a second state visit in February, making the U.S. president the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

Britain had not set a date for the occasion however, an event that will celebrate the close ties between the two countries and be marked by pomp and pageantry.

“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year,” a Palace aide said.

British state visits usually include a carriage ride through central London and a lavish state banquet.

Last week, the ‘Manu Regia’, an official invite which signals the start of formal planning, was hand-delivered to the White House by British representatives, with confirmation of the exact date for the trip to follow.