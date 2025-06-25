July is a hot month, especially in the city. To beat the heat and entertain those in Nicosia, the second United Street Festival arrives next month to experience the capital city differently. Music, dance and creativity will fill Eleftheria Square on July 9 and 10 as the two-day festival unfolds.

In a total summer mood, the event will feature performances by local and invited artists, craft beers, cocktails, pop-up shops and street food. Preparations are already underway, as the festival arrives in less than two weeks.

“From artists to designers and creative lifestyle minds,” says the team, “you’ll find them all gathered in the square. It’s the perfect chance to browse their work up close, say a well-deserved ‘bravo’ (or two), and – who knows – maybe find your next favourite piece. Whether that’s a new wardrobe staple or the perfect object for that corner of your home that just needs something, you’ll leave with a piece of the festival to take home.”

The live entertainment will be a big part of the United Street Festival and an exciting line-up lies ahead. On July 9, the Balcony of Papazó with Akylas and Artemis Kyriakopoulou will perform live.

Papazó (Vasilis Papazotos) songwriter, music producer and doctor – runs a home studio in downtown Athens. He began posting balcony sessions with other artists every Sunday, creating a viral wave through TikTok. With a fresh sound and distinctive aesthetic, he has created an eclectic, spontaneous, electronic-infused cabaret-style live session using live looping. His performances invite audiences to sing along with him.

DJ sets by popular local DJs, Mighty Scoop and Pueblo Franco will follow each in their signature style and sound, amplifying the party vibe based on the decades-long experience.

Another Cypriot DJ and artist will perform live on July 10. Alejjos is a Cypriot producer and percussionist who loves blurring musical boundaries, mixing electronic beats with Mediterranean rhythms and traditional textures.

Known for viral remixes of iconic Greek and Cypriot moments, his debut Kafkás (2023) and LOULLA (2025) cemented his role as a pioneer in folk-electronica, bridging tradition and the future with deep-rooted sound.

DJ Roni Iron, one of Greece’s top electronica and dance producers who is famous for nostalgic remixes of Greek songs and poems and has collaborated with artists like Giannis Haroulis and Natassa Bofiliou will also perform on July 10.

As will Penny K, a dynamic DJ from Cyprus, now based in Berlin, known for her explosive sets and experimental style.

2nd United Street Festival