Last chance before the summer holidays for those wishing to acquire a home in a rapidly-developing area, and at a competitive price, too. Friday’s Live Bidding event by Altamira Real Estate is the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.

This unique summer event offers the public the chance to bid on 35 ready-to-move-in properties — studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments — at prices starting from just €45,000, within the popular Majestic Gardens 3 tourist complex in Tersefanou.

Since the beginning of the week, there has been strong interest from potential buyers, with many visiting the complex daily during the Open Days to view the apartments, explore the facilities and choose the home that best meets their needs.

The third and final summer Live Bidding Event of the year will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 5.30pm, on site at the Majestic Gardens 3 complex, with all apartments available for immediate purchase through an open bidding process. The atmosphere promises to be convivial, with refreshing drinks, music amidst a relaxed, welcoming setting for all visitors.

The Majestic Gardens 3 resort features a communal swimming pool, basketball court and lush green gardens. It is only 15 minutes from Larnaca International Airport and the area’s beautiful beaches. The complex is fully operational, with excellent maintenance of both residences and communal areas.

For those who have not yet visited, the Open Days continue until Thursday, June 26, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Altamira Real Estate’s experienced sales team is on site and available to inform and guide visitors. Detailed information about all available properties, including prices, layouts and floor plans, is also accessible via the company’s website.

Those wishing to take part in the Live Bidding must register in advance on the company’s website. Participants should arrive at the complex by 4.30pm on Friday, June 27, 2025 in order to receive their unique number, with Live Bidding set to begin at 5.30pm for the property of their choice.

Bidders participating in the auction must submit offers above the reserve price of each property. The successful bidder will be the one who submits the highest offer and pays a deposit of €5,000 by bank draft for each property won.

For more information and registration, visit: www.altamirarealestate.com.cy