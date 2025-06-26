The capital’s new hot spot, Amyth of Nicosia – a member of the Thanos Hotels & Resorts group – recently hosted a successful meet and greet for business and media professionals.

Guests had the opportunity to explore the hotel’s facilities through a guided tour of both indoor and outdoor spaces, experiencing first-hand the elegance, modern comforts and refined yet relaxed atmosphere that Amyth of Nicosia has to offer. They also enjoyed refreshing cocktails from the bar and delicious bites specially prepared for the event by chef Andrew Michael Smith and his team.

This meticulously-designed boutique hotel, located within the medieval Venetian walls at 29 Patriarchou Grigoriou Street, near the Archbishop’s Palace and the Museum of Byzantine Art, has quickly become the ideal destination for gatherings, business meetings, social and corporate events, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions and many other occasions.

Amyth of Nicosia’s restaurant serves dishes inspired by Mediterranean recipes, using outstanding ingredients. Alongside bespoke menus tailored to each event, it offers an all-day menu (breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner) with a variety of options, including meats, seafood, salads, vegetarian dishes and carefully-crafted vegan and gluten-free selections, as well as a range of distinctive desserts that are fast becoming the talk of the town.

