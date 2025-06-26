The temperature is rising and so is the positive mood. And since summer means joy, beautiful moments and relaxation, Bean Bar is a staple of the sunny season yet again this year, bringing coolness, freshness and positive vibes. Following the great success of the limited-edition natural juices last year, the beloved coffee chain is relaunching the ultimate summer trilogy, enriching its collection with a new addition that subverts expectations: Ruby Splash!

Can a refreshing treat also be nutritious? At Bean Bar, this isn’t just a must, it’s a given. Made exclusively from 100-per cent fresh fruit, with no added sweeteners, syrups, sugar, preservatives or whipped cream, Bean Bar’s natural juices combine indulgence with nutritional value. Each sip offers a summer escape full of colour, natural energy and nutrients, since to create these products, Bean Bar received the expert opinion of nutritionists and other professionals.

This year’s flavourful collection includes the limited-edition trilogy of natural juices that became the talk of the town last summer, namely “The Kinky One”, a vibrant combination of melon, green apple, banana and passion fruit with 55 calories per 100ml, making it a fruity, aromatic and energy-packed juice. Next up, is the “So Peach!” juice, a harmonious balance of flavours and colours, which combines strawberry, peach, red apple and orange in a vitamin C-rich composition, with only 49 calories per 100ml. Finally, the “Funky Sour!” is the most tart and funky blend, made with pineapple, spearmint, green apple and lime, and coming in at just 51 calories per 100ml.

Now, “Ruby Splash”, Bean Bar’s new addition is here to take summer to the next level. The combination of watermelon, melon and mango flavours sets an exotic tone that lures you into the ultimate summer mood with only 38 calories per 100ml.

“Summer is one of the most popular times of the year, full of colours and flavours. We are therefore delighted to bring back the three juice options the public embraced last summer and at the same time launch a new, bold blend that perfectly encapsulates what summer means for us: imagination, cheerfulness and joyful moments,” stated Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou.

“Both locals and visitors of our island alike will once again have the opportunity to enjoy our fascinating summery proposal. With our new, 100-per cent natural juices, we offer an experience that is not just tasty, but a way to fully embrace the summer feeling.”

The four juices will be available at all Bean Bar cafés, while customers can also enjoy them in the comfort of their home or at the office by placing an order via online delivery platforms Foody and Bolt, or directly through the Bean Bar App, to pick-up from their nearest Bean Bar café.

Bean Bar… Sip Your Summer Vibe!