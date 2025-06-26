

Cyprus on Thursday bid farewell to a key figure in its modern healthcare history, Nikos Ioannou, who passed away, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, reform and service. He died at the age of 88.

Ioannou, father of Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, was the first president of the health insurance organisation (HIO) and a leading architect of Cyprus’ national health scheme (Gesy). He also served as president of the Pancyprian medical association. He is remembered as a man of vision, professionalism and deep humanity.

In a statement, Dipa expressed sincere condolences to the minister and his family, honouring Ioannou’s “invaluable scientific and social contribution to Cyprus”.

A respected doctor and public servant, Ioannou played a crucial role in the country’s response to the 1974 Turkish invasion. Over 800 wounded soldiers and civilians were treated at Ioannou clinic under his supervision.

“More than 800 wounded soldiers and civilians were treated at the Ioannou clinic during the invasion until the autumn of ’74. My father, Nikos Ioannou, never left and slept on the examination table,” Constantinos Ioannou said in a post on social media.

“Despite being offered compensation by the government for his services, he refused a single cent. ‘It was my duty,’ he used to say. My uncle Andreas Ioannou, a nurse at the general hospital, didn’t return home for two months during the invasion. These were the other heroes of the Turkish invasion.”

He later emerged as a driving force behind the creation and implementation of Gesy, a universal health coverage system that now serves thousands of citizens daily. His leadership roles as head of the Pancyprian medical association and as Gesy’s inaugural president helped lay the foundation for a more equitable health service in Cyprus.

He was also featured in an episode of CyBC’s ‘Ekini & Ekini’ programme, where he discussed the history of medicine in Cyprus, in connection with the book Kyprion Iatron Erga by cardiologist Lakis Anastasiades, whom he supported and advised with valuable information.

Beyond policy and practice, Ioannou was admired for his ethical conduct, tireless dedication to public health, and his genuine care for every patient.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and support to his family, loved ones, and all who worked with him,” the party said.



