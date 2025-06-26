Temperatures are expected to soar to a sweltering 41C on Thursday across Cyprus, as authorities warn of extreme fire danger and issue urgent weather alerts.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for dangerously high temperatures. The alert is in force from 1pm to 5pm, when conditions will be at their most intense, especially in inland areas.

A red alert for forest fire risk is also in place, according to the forestry department. The combination of seasonal low pressure and a hot air mass over the region is driving both the heat and the heightened fire danger. Officials stress that starting a fire, either accidentally or deliberately, is a criminal offence under both the forest law and the law for the prevention and suppression of fires in the countryside, punishable by severe penalties.

On Thursday, weather will remain mostly clear and sunny, though some low cloud and mist may appear early in the day along eastern and southern coasts. Winds will initially be light and variable, at around 3 on the Beaufort scale, becoming south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally stronger at the southern coast, reaching 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will peak at 41C inland, around 33C in the west and southwest coastal areas, 35C along other coasts, and 31C in the mountains.

On Thursday night, skies will remain mostly clear, but by early morning more low cloud and patchy mist or fog is expected, again mostly along the eastern and southern coastline. Winds will ease to light, mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, at 2 to 3 Beaufort, and seas will calm to smooth or slightly choppy. Overnight lows will fall to 22C inland and along the coast, and 20C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, Friday will stay mostly clear, while Saturday and Sunday are set to bring increased afternoon cloud, with morning mist and low cloud possible along the coast. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through Saturday, before easing slightly on Sunday.

Authorities are urging the public to be extremely cautious during outdoor activities. “Avoid any action that could spark a fire,” the forestry department said. Anyone who spots smoke or flames is advised to call 1407 or the emergency line 112 immediately.