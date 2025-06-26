Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Thursday held a telephone call with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abrulrahman Al Thani to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East following the calling of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a week and a half of conflict.

After the call, Kombos said he had “commended the Qatari leadership” which brought about this week’s de-escalation.

Qatar had itself briefly been at the centre of the conflict when Iran fired missiles at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in the country on Monday, in response to the US bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran the day before.

After the bombing of the Al Udeid base, the US had asked Qatar to help in mediating an end to the conflict, with the ceasefire being announced by US President Donald Trump a little over a day after Qatar had been hit by missiles.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari later told CNN that there was “momentum created” by the ceasefire in terms of a possible broader normalisation of relations between countries in the region and a possible lasting ceasefire in Gaza.