Lidl Cyprus has launched its new summer campaign “Truly Fresh at Lidl“, an innovative approach to promoting freshness, combining cinematic aesthetics, authentic experiences and Cypriot light. The campaign stands out for its creative concept, transforming the everyday associations of fruit and vegetables into an audiovisual sensory journey.

In 60 seconds, Lidl Cyprus redefines the way freshness is communicated: with subjective shots that put the viewer in the protagonist shoes; with sounds and images that evoke summer memories, and food styling that highlights the quality of the products. The campaign doesn’t simply “advertise”, but tells a story – a story of Cyprus’ arable land, everyday moments and authenticity.

With Lidl, innovation isn’t limited to the creative realm alone. Lidl Cyprus strategically invests in local production and transparency. In fact, 57 per cent of its produce comes from Cypriot suppliers. Over 110 fruit and vegetable options are available daily, while more than 1,400 quality checks are carried out annually.

Lidl Cyprus continues to innovate and stand out, winning the Best Buy Award in a total of eight categories, including the “Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Department” category from the international organization ICERTIAS, highlighting it as the “No. 1 company in Cyprus with the best quality-price ratio” for the year 2023/2024.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: