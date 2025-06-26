The Larnaca district court on Thursday issued an eight-day remand order against a 19-year-old woman after police seized 8.5 kilograms of cocaine from her luggage at Larnaca airport late on Wednesday.

The suspect, an Italian national, had arrived around 9pm on a flight from Brazil via the United Kingdom, entering Cyprus for the first time, according to police. She was stopped during routine baggage checks carried out jointly by the drug law enforcement unit (Ykan) and customs.

Officers discovered 13 packages of white powder concealed in her suitcase. Initial tests confirmed the substance was cocaine. According to police, the total gross weight of the drugs is 8.76kgs.

Authorities say the arrest is part of wider efforts to prevent illegal drug imports into Cyprus. In a statement issued by the police communication branch, officers highlighted the importance of close cooperation between drug enforcement and customs teams. The young woman was immediately arrested and taken into custody to assist with the investigation. The police said she has so far refused to cooperate with investigators and is remaining silent during questioning.

The case is being handled by Ykan’s Larnaca district division. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the drugs and whether others were involved in the alleged trafficking attempt.

Ykan is conducting inquiries in multiple directions to identify both the intended recipients and the suppliers of the large cocaine shipment. Interpol is expected to be notified so that authorities in Brazil can be alerted to launch their own investigations into the source of the drugs.

According to police sources, the cocaine was intended for the Cypriot market, with potential street sales estimated to generate as much as €1 million.

The cocaine, hidden in 13 packages inside the suspect’s suitcase, was detected during an X-ray baggage scan conducted jointly by Ykan officers and customs staff on June 25. Customs officials proceeded with a physical inspection of the luggage, where they located the suspicious packages containing the white powder. The suitcase and contents were seized by the customs department. This is the second-largest cocaine bust in Cyprus so far this year, bringing the total amount seized in 2025 to nearly 30 kilograms.