An atmosphere of elegance, poise and cultural depth filled the ballroom of the Parklane Hotel in Limassol on the evening of June 20, 2025 as Trinity Private School hosted its inaugural Grand Ball. Inspired by the grand traditions of European high society, the event welcomed more than 300 distinguished guests, including students, their families, mentors and esteemed friends of the school.

Adding prestige to the evening, Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis, honoured the occasion with his presence, delivering an inspiring speech that resonated deeply with the audience. In his address, he praised Trinity’s initiative and emphasised the role of culture and character education in shaping the next generation of responsible, self-aware citizens.

“Limassol is not only a city of growth and innovation—it is also a city of heritage and cultural identity,” Mayor Armeftis stated. “This Ball represents a significant step towards nurturing values that are too often overlooked in our modern world: elegance, respect, self-discipline and community spirit.”

The evening’s programme featured debutante presentations, ballroom waltzes, live orchestral performances and masterclasses in etiquette, offering a rare opportunity for young people to engage with tradition in a meaningful and modern context. A key highlight was the crowning of the Ball’s Prince and Princess, awarded to two outstanding students for their grace, character and presence.

“Our vision is to create more than an event—we want to establish a tradition. One that encourages young people to appreciate aesthetics, embrace civility and understand the value of cultural depth,” remarked Dr Elena Georgiou, Director of Cultural Development at Trinity Private School.

The Trinity Grand Ball is now set to become an annual institution in Cyprus’ cultural calendar, with the aim of inspiring generations of students to grow, not only in intellect, but also in character and taste.

For highlights and photos from the event, visit: https://grandball.cy