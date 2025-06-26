An open event, organised by the Gender Equality Committee in Employment and Vocational Education (GECEVT), took place successfully on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Nicosia’s Cleopatra Hotel. The aim was to inform the public and encourage dialogue around the Committee’s work and the promotion of gender equality in the workplace and in education.

The event was addressed by Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou, and Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides. In her opening speech, GECEVT Chair Eleni Kouzoupi spoke of the importance of institutional commitment to gender equality and the need to tackle discrimination in employment. She emphasised the necessity of consistency, participation and meaningful dialogue among all relevant stakeholders.

Throughout the event, key aspects of the legislative framework and the mechanisms in place to protect employees were presented by GECEVT Chair Kouzoupi, by Nasia Dionysiou on behalf of the Office of the Commissioner for Administration, by Judge Nicos Panayiotou and by Director of the Department of Labour Alexandros Alexandrou.

Particular emphasis was placed on employees’ rights, employers’ obligations and the procedures for investigating complaints. Participants’ interventions highlighted both current challenges and the opportunities to enhance equality through synergies and targeted policy measures.

Ultimately, the Gender Equality Committee in Employment and Vocational Education will continue its mission with consistency and determination, contributing to public discourse, raising social awareness and offering meaningful support to every worker wishing to defend their rights.

For more information about the GECEVT’s work and how to get in touch, the public may visit its website at www.eif.gov.cy