Where do you live?

I live in New York City with the love of my life, Marcos.

What did you have for breakfast?

Three eggs and half an avocado.

Describe your perfect day.

I have two different types of perfect days: Either lazing around on a beach somewhere or being on a film set. I like to be either fully relaxed and unplugged or completely fired up.

Best book ever read?

I don’t believe in the term ‘best’ for anything… I studied literature and I love many, many books. From Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Sophocles’ Antigone (do they count as books?) to Stratis Tsirkas’ Drifting Cities and Disgrace by J.M. Coetzee and The Sleepwalker by Margarita Karapanou.

Best childhood memory?

Taking long summer road trips in Greece with my parents, my aunt and uncle, my two lovely brothers and my cousins.

What is always in your fridge?

Greek yoghurt.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Jazz standards, anything by Billie Holiday, Nina Simone or Ella Fitzgerald.

What’s your spirit animal?

Hm. Maybe a fox? Not sure why I gravitate towards foxes, I’ve only seen a few my whole life. They look elegant. Or maybe a jellyfish.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of my work ethic.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Any of Theodoros Angelopoulos’ time-jump long takes, but especially those in The Traveling Players… The way he transports audiences across time in one shot, with camera movement… Very inventive and quite baffling in the best sort of way the first time you witness it. For something a little lighter, I really love the final goodbye scene in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation. The chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray is electric throughout the movie and the fact that Coppola succeeds in keeping the erotic at bay and focusing instead on the human connection across different phases in life, is a great cinematic and emotional achievement.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Susan Sontag? Marilyn Monroe?

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Cyprus before 1974, and before 1963. Maybe Cyprus 1960?!

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to create.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Just do it!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Unclipped fingernails.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Have a huge party with my extended family and friends, preferably in the village of Arodes, with lots of zivania and dancing, followed by a sunset dip in Akamas. I’d hug my husband really tight throughout the day (and night) and I would definitely throw my phone and laptop away first thing in the morning.

“I make movies, I write stuff, I teach,” Argyro says about herself. She has recently had two showings of her live documentary performance Unsettled in New York, one at the Museum of the Moving Image in March and at the iconic Cinema Village in April