The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced revised reception desk hours for the months of July and August 2025.

According to the official statement released by the exchange, the updated schedule will apply specifically to the reception area located within the CSE building.

On Tuesdays, the reception will operate from 07:30 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:00.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the reception will be open from 07:30 until 14:00.

The exchange notified both the investor public and market participants of these changes and encouraged all stakeholders to plan accordingly.