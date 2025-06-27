EU bans may affect online orders from Russia or Belarus

The Consumer Protection Service this week issued a detailed advisory to inform consumers about the rules governing online purchases.

This comes amid a marked increase in orders from countries outside the European Union, such as China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.

The agency stated that shipments with a value of up to €150 are exempt from import duties.

However, excise duty may still apply to certain goods, such as crystal, porcelain decorative items, and alcoholic beverages.

These items are also subject to value added tax, either at the standard rate of 19 per cent or a reduced rate depending on the product. For example, books are taxed at 5 per cent.

VAT may have already been paid during the purchase through the import one-stop shop system, or it may be requested upon delivery by the courier service or by customs.

The service also mentioned that shipments valued above €150 are subject to import duties based on the product classification.

These may also be subject to excise duty, similar to lower-value items, and VAT according to the same applicable rates.

In such cases, a full customs declaration is required, usually carried out through a customs broker or the courier company, in order to facilitate the payment of the relevant customs charges and taxes.

Packages containing gifts sent from a private individual outside the EU to another individual in Cyprus are exempt from taxes only if the value does not exceed €45, they are not intended for commercial use, and they are clearly marked as gifts at the time of shipping.

The service also stressed that certain products, regardless of their value or intended use (whether personal or as a gift) may be subject to restrictions and must comply with EU requirements in order to be permitted for import.

Such restrictions may include the need for a permit, certificate, or approval from the appropriate authority, which must be declared in the customs import documentation.

This declaration is generally completed by a customs broker or the delivery service.

For instance, plants require a phytosanitary certificate and approval from the Agriculture Department.

Furthermore, any quantities of dietary supplements that do not indicate personal use require approval from the Health Services, while medical devices must be authorised by the Medical Devices Authority.

Another restriction concerns the requirement that certain goods bear the CE marking.

This label confirms that the manufacturer has ensured the product complies with European standards for health, safety, and environmental protection.

Examples of goods that require CE marking include electronic items, toys, and electrical appliances.

It was also highlighted that online purchases and shipments of prohibited items are strictly forbidden.

These include tobacco products, electronic cigarettes containing nicotine, weapons, counterfeit goods that infringe intellectual property rights, and pharmaceutical preparations, including homeopathic products.

What is more, the service pointed out that the European Union has imposed various import bans on products originating from or exported to Russia or Belarus, as part of the sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine.

Consumers are therefore urged to conduct thorough research before placing orders related to those countries.

The value used to calculate customs and tax charges is the CIF value, which includes the objective value of the goods, plus shipping costs and any other charges associated with delivery to Cyprus.

Courier companies or postal services may charge customs clearance fees and handling charges.

The service further stated that these charges are not collected by the Customs Department or the Tax Department but are set independently by the courier companies or postal services.

Consumers are advised to ensure that the purchasing platform charges VAT at the time of order and to request a receipt showing VAT payment.

“When buying from private individuals or small shops, they should expect additional procedures at customs,” the service said.

“They are also urged to verify that the product is not subject to any prohibitions,” it added.