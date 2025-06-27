Petroleum product sales in Cyprus surged by 9.9 per cent in May 2025, compared to the same month last year, according to a report released on Friday by the state statistical service.

Total sales reached 134,461 tonnes during the month, driven primarily by strong increases in marine gasoil and aviation kerosene.

The provision of marine gasoil saw a sharp rise of 144.7 per cent, while sales of aviation kerosene climbed 19.6 per cent year-on-year.

Other products also recorded notable growth. Heavy fuel oil sales increased by 76.4 per cent, heating gasoil by 21.6 per cent, asphalt by 16.8 per cent, road diesel by 8.5 per cent, and motor gasoline by 7.7 per cent.

In contrast, light fuel oil experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping by 66.0 per cent compared to May 2024.

The report also showed that sales from filling stations alone reached 58,388 tonnes in May 2025, marking an annual increase of 9.2 per cent.

On a month-to-month basis, total petroleum product sales in May rose by 7.9 per cent compared to April 2025.

Key contributors to this increase included a 19.6 per cent rise in aviation kerosene and gains in road diesel and motor gasoline, which rose by 9.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively.

However, the sales of heavy fuel oil declined sharply by 36.2 per cent compared to the previous month.

Despite these positive sales trends, stock levels fell markedly. The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of May 2025 were down by 34.3 per cent compared to April, signalling significant drawdowns during the month.

Over the broader period from January to May 2025, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 2.5 per cent when compared to the same five-month period in 2024.