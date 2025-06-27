Friday’s weather will be mostly clear and intensely hot across the island with a yellow warning in place due to high temperatures. Inland temperatures are expected to reach between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. Semi-mountainous areas will see highs of 36 to 41 degrees, while temperatures in the mountains will range from 28 to 35 degrees. The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough.

Later and during the dawn hours, local low cloudiness and light fog or mist may form, especially on the east and south coasts. The temperature will drop to around 22 degrees inland and on the coasts and around 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow northeasterly to southeasterly and locally variable, weak, at 3 Beaufort, to gradually become mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporarily on the south coast to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear, though localised low cloud and fog may form in some areas during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, the weather will be mainly clear, however, during the afternoon and afterwards, locally increased cloudiness will be observed, mainly in the mountainous areas.

The yellow warning is the mildest of three alert levels. While such weather is typical for the season, the warning signals potential heat risks.

The public is advised to limit heavy activity during the hottest hours, stay in shaded or cool spaces, drink plenty of water, eat lightly, and take lukewarm showers to help the body cope with the heat.