A video circulating on social media of President Nikos Christodoulides speaking to a journalist is fake, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday, adding that it had been AI generated.

“The video is false, created with artificial intelligence and does not correspond to any real conversation or event,” Letymbiotis said in a post on X.

He stressed that the government is monitoring the situation closely and is taking action with the relevant authorities. He urged citizens to remain cautious and verify information before sharing.

“We need to cultivate a culture of additional critical thinking and a responsible attitude towards the information we receive and reproduce,” he said.