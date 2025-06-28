From July 1st, the award-winning feature documentary, “The Divided Island”, will be available to rent or buy globally via Vimeo On Demand — including for audiences in Cyprus, Australia, and the USA.

Following a successful UK cinema run and recognition on the international festival circuit, “The Divided Island” offers a bold and balanced exploration of the unresolved Cyprus conflict—told through the eyes of those who’ve lived it.

About the Film:

Directed by Turkish Cypriot filmmaker Cey Sesiguzel and co-produced by Greek Cypriot Andreas Tokkallos, “The Divided Island” dismantles one-sided narratives through intimate, on-the-ground interviews with individuals from both communities. The documentary brings together diverse voices to tell a shared, human story of division, memory and identity.

Winner at both the Cyprus International and South London Film Festival, the documentary has been praised for its emotional depth and integrity, the film has become a vital piece of cultural storytelling at a time when questions of borders, identity and reconciliation are more urgent than ever.

Watch as of July 1st:

Available globally :

Stream the film in Cyprus , Australia , the USA and worldwide, via Vimeo On Demand

Why it matters now:

At a time when headlines are dominated by conflict and division, “The Divided Island” offers rare insight into Europe’s last partitioned capital—Nicosia—and the shared trauma and hope that still exist across Cyprus.

For more information, visit:

For further press information and screening enquiries, please contact: [email protected]