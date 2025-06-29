Driving environment, social and governance impact through corporate partnerships

In Cyprus, City Friends Club helps businesses turn environment, social and governance (ESG) commitments into real impact through waste collection, community partnerships and environmental education.

As corporations seek meaningful ways to act on their ESG goals, CFC offers practical solutions that benefit both companies and local communities.

Founded three years ago, City Friends Club (CFC) is a registered eco-charity dedicated to effective waste collection and promoting sustainable lifestyles among individuals and businesses. Through a variety of corporate programmes, CFC has established itself as a key partner for companies looking to strengthen their ESG commitments while making a real difference in Cyprus.

By the end of 2025, City Friends Club will become the first eco-charity organisation in Cyprus to achieve ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification – meaning that CFC’s environmental management standards and certificates will be recognised globally, offering partners an even stronger ESG contribution that meets worldwide benchmarks.

Why green values matter

The business case for embracing strong ESG values has never been clearer. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 65 per cent of young professionals now choose their employers based on ESG commitments. At the same time, 80 per cent of investors favour companies with robust ESG performance (EY Sustainability Survey 2024).

By partnering with City Friends Club, companies in Cyprus can turn these values into real action – and enjoy multiple benefits. Donations to CFC, as a registered charity, are fully deductible from taxable income, offering clear financial advantages. Beyond tax benefits, corporate partners raise their local visibility, build a reputation as socially responsible, eco-conscious businesses, and attract both customers and talented employees who value purpose-driven organisations.

Participation in CFC’s programmes also helps boost team spirit and job satisfaction. In addition, through CFC’s transparent reporting and valuable data insights, companies can effectively track progress on their sustainability goals and meet regulatory requirements – turning ESG from a box-ticking exercise into a source of genuine corporate pride and competitive edge.

One of the most visible aspects of CFC’s work is its environmental impact. Over the past three years, the organisation, together with corporate partners and volunteers, has removed more than 267,000 tons of waste from Cyprus’ parks, beaches and green areas.

Businesses can partner with CFC in a variety of ways – from sponsoring and participating in cleanups (with employees, with employee-volunteer teams, or by supporting public volunteer actions under the company’s name), to engaging in office audits aimed at improving eco-standards and reducing environmental impact. CFC also offers expert guidance on sustainable office practices, including waste reduction and recycling improvements.

In addition, companies can contribute to circular economy efforts by organising office paper collection and recycling drives, which help lower the organisation’s carbon footprint – with certification provided by CFC to recognise this contribution. Corporate partners also have the opportunity to support or participate in tree-planting events, contributing to the restoration of natural spaces across Cyprus.

The ‘S’ in ESG is where CFC’s programmes truly shine. Beyond waste management, City Friends Club helps companies build deeper connections with employees and the local community through educational and engaging experiences.

Corporate partners can arrange interactive eco-lectures and documentary film screenings, followed by discussions that provide employees with practical knowledge on waste issues and how individual actions contribute to positive environmental change. CFC also offers fun and informative eco-quizzes that raise awareness while fostering team spirit.

To support employee engagement and drive long-term impact, CFC prepares clear and accessible eco-guides on correct waste sorting and recycling – distributed to all employees within the partner company. These small but powerful tools help integrate sustainable habits into everyday life.

CFC also supports companies in strengthening their ‘G’ – governance – by offering transparent reporting and collaborative partnerships. The organisation tracks the impact of each company’s involvement, whether it’s the volume of waste removed, the number of trees planted, the results of recycling efforts, or employee engagement in educational activities.

Each partner receives annual impact reports and clear data summaries that can be seamlessly integrated into internal sustainability reporting, investor relations and public communications.

As an officially registered charity with audited financials, ethical procurement standards, and a mission-driven governance structure, CFC gives its partners full confidence in the integrity and effectiveness of the collaboration.

A win-win for businesses and the community

Corporate partnerships with CFC offer a win-win: businesses advance their ESG objectives while Cyprus benefits from a cleaner, greener, and more socially engaged environment.

“Many businesses in Cyprus now recognise that ESG is not just about compliance, but about being a positive force in their community,” says Anna Gubareva, founder of City Friends Club. “We want to make it easy and rewarding for companies to be part of the solution. No matter their size or sector, we can help them make a positive impact that aligns with their values and resonates with their stakeholders.”

From small local businesses to large multinational corporations, companies partnering with City Friends Club are playing a key role in transforming the ESG landscape in Cyprus – and setting an inspiring example of corporate citizenship for the region.

For companies in Cyprus looking to take their ESG commitments from paper to action, City Friends Club offers an open invitation to collaborate. Contact City Friends Club to show that business can truly be a force for good.

