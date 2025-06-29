Whether it’s merely a populist gesture a year out from the 2026 parliamentary elections or a genuine desire for more accountability, Dipa MP Marinos Mousiouttas’ bill to pressure deputies into disclosing their second jobs – if they keep them – is worthy of debate.

Mousiouttas explained that the bill provides for the creation of a form for MPs to fill out on taking office in which they will voluntarily declare their resignation from any other job for the duration of their term in office, or state their intent not to do so.

It’s not designed to force them into giving up their original profession as this would likely be deemed unconstitutional, and is in essence unnecessary, and would be wildly unpopular among deputies, especially the 11 lawyers in the current 56-seat House of Representatives.

But it would be good to know when it comes to weeding out at least some of the conflicts of interest, links to lobbyists or other pressure groups that are currently shrouded in a cloak of invisibility as far as the public is concerned.

This lack of transparency is evident in the latest Eurobarometer poll only weeks ago which showed that only 37 per cent of Cypriots trust their parliament while 60 per cent said they did not.

Our MPs have not done much to earn trust. At best they’re seen as skivers, at worst dishonest and only interested in money, power and influence for their respective parties. Let’s not forget those lawmakers who were implicated in the golden passports scandal.

Six months ago, only 37 MPs showed up to the plenum – not enough for a quorum – for a vote on two amendments to the constitution to enshrine the standalone right of every person to “a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment”.

That means almost 20 deputies could not have cared less. House President Annita Demetriou called the lack of a quorum “humiliating”. Similar stories about empty committee meetings have been numerous over the years.

All this adds to the public’s perception that our MPs are overpaid and underworked and perhaps paying more attention to their side professions while claiming generous monthly allowances for a relative to run their parliamentary office instead of being there for their constituents.

In 2021 the House passed a Code of Ethics for MPs. It’s worth noting that only 32 of them voted in favour.

What is surprising is that the form Mousiouttas wants to introduce was not included at the time, as it would appear to be a valid matter of ethics and transparency.

The punishment for MPs breaking the code was to range from a verbal or written reprimand to censure for unethical conduct, or being required to issue an apology before their peers on the House floor.

The penalties were to be published on the parliament’s website but this “name and shame” section is not immediately obvious to the average visitor to the site looking to find out who’s been censured over the past three and a half years.

Just to be clear, none of this is a uniquely Cypriot problem. It exists in countries across the EU and also within the European Parliament and has been widely documented. Cypriot MEPs did come top of the list with Romania for holding side jobs, according to Transparency International.

Transparency said it’s not illegal for MPs or MEPs to have a second job “as long as they are transparent about them”.

MPs should be entitled to hold second jobs, especially if they have a profession. What they should not be entitled to do is put their second job above their duties as MPs, thus short-changing the people who voted for them to make a difference.

More transparency can only help restore some of the prestige the House has lost in the eyes of the public.

A recent survey found that 70 per cent agreed with the idea that TV coverage would cause legislation to pass faster, 80 per cent felt this kind of attention on MPs would prompt them to up their attendance at parliamentary committees and 61 per cent thought that live coverage would lead to MPs being more responsible for their words and actions.

What’s ironic right now is that deputies are currently debating controversial proposals that would allow authorities to spy on journalists, search their homes and workplaces and those of their colleagues and contacts to uncover their sources – all in the name of transparency.

Yet, when it comes to their own transparency, it’s never willingly offered. Mousiouttas’ proposed bill, if it reaches the plenum, seems a bit like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas.

Conscientiousness and honesty can’t be legislated for. They’re inherent human traits. If our MPs do not already possess them, they’re unlikely to suddenly develop them once in office.

If they were truly sincere about restoring public trust in parliament, Mousiouttas’ bill would be voted in before summer recess. The fact that there has to be a bill to rein them in at all however speaks volumes.