Two people aged 21 and 17 were arrested on Sunday in Paphos in connection with a mugging of tourists, it was announced on Monday.

The police said the two tourists were walking in Paphos when at around 2.40am about ten people mugged them, stealing a beach bag containing personal belongings, a small amount of money and a pouch containing a mobile phone.

The victims went to Paphos general hospital, where their bruises and cuts were treated.

Police investigations led to the two suspects, who were arrested to facilitate investigations.

The police also searched the 17-year-old’s residence and confiscated clothing and a canister of toxic gas.

Police investigations are ongoing.