The Cyprus-based maritime firm marked the milestone with events and tributes

UW Group, the maritime services company with a global footprint and deep roots in Cyprus, proudly concluded a series of commemorative events this week, celebrating 25 years of continuous success, innovation, and social impact. To mark this important milestone, UW Group hosted a three-day series of events, bringing together dignitaries, strategic partners, clients, media representatives and community members to honor a shared journey of excellence and contribution.

Wednesday, June 25th – Celebrating Relationships and Legacy

The festivities began with an elegant Welcome Cocktail and Ceremony at Sands Beach Club–Resto, attended by representatives of the Cypriot government, shipowners, international partners and media representatives. The evening served as a heartfelt tribute to the relationships of trust and mutual respect cultivated over the Group’s 25-year journey. In a celebratory atmosphere, guests reflected on the Group’s evolution and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the future.

Thursday, June 26th – Giving Back to the Community

The second day of the celebrations underscored UW Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility with two highly meaningful events. A ceremonial unveiling of a commemorative sculpture took place on the beachfront of the Amathus Hotel, attended by local officials and guests. The sculpture, commissioned by UW Group and donated to the Municipality of Amathountas, now stands as a lasting symbol of gratitude and shared history between the Group and the city that nurtured its growth.

Later in the evening, UW Group officially handed over a newly developed inclusive children’s playground at River Park Coffee and Nature, designed specifically for children with special abilities. This impactful project was spearheaded by the Life Jacket Foundation, the Group’s dedicated non-profit organization reflecting its mission to foster equal accessibility and social inclusion across all communities.

Friday, June 27th – A Night to Remember

The celebrations concluded with the highly anticipated UW Group Annual Party – 25th Anniversary Edition at THEAMA. Friends, colleagues, and partners danced the night away in celebration of a quarter-century of success, unity, and forward momentum. The evening featured an exciting surprise performance, adding to the festive atmosphere of the concluding night of the celebrations, as the UW Group community celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Marking the milestone, Founder and CEO of UW Group Thrasos Tsangarides said: “We didn’t just celebrate 25 years; we celebrated the journey from a small family business to an international maritime group. This achievement belongs to our people, clients, and partners. Our focus now is on the future driven by our values, with commitment to our mission and a steady course towards our vision.”