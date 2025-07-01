The foreign ministry, in cooperation with the Greek authorities, is handling the case of a Greek man remanded in custody in the north, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the technical committee on crime has been informed.

The man was arrested on Friday after allegedly being caught with photos and videos of military facilities in Potamos tou Kampou.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that the man, identified as Georgios Bartzokis, was reportedly arrested by police in the north on June 27 while photographing military installations and residences. He was brought before a court on Monday and remanded for four days.