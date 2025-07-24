Defender Romano Floriani Mussolini, the great-grandson of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, said he wants his footballing talent to mean more than his family name as he readies for a Serie A debut with promoted side Cremonese.

The 22-year-old right back, on loan from Lazio, joined Cremonese earlier this month after the club earned promotion to the Italian top flight via the Serie B playoffs.

“I’m here to play football. My surname? It has bothered others more than it’s ever bothered me. It’s a heavy name for others, but not for me,” Floriani Mussolini told a press conference on Wednesday.

“The less it’s talked about, the better. I’m here to express myself on the pitch, nothing else… I want to gain valuable experience in Serie A, go up against more experienced players, and play as much as possible to showcase my abilities.”

Floriani Mussolini is the son of Mauro Floriani and Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini, a former member of the European Parliament for the Forza Italia party and the grand-daughter of Benito Mussolini, who was prime minister of Italy from 1922 to 1943 following a fascist coup.

Floriani Mussolini, who can also play as a winger, made 37 appearances for Juve Stabia last season, who lost to Cremonese in the semi-finals of the playoffs. He joined the Lazio youth academy at the age of 13 from rivals AS Roma.

“The match against Lazio will be special, it’s the team I grew up with and support,” he added.

“But right now I’m focused on giving my all for Cremonese, and I want to win that one.”

Cremonese begin their Serie A campaign away to AC Milan on August 23.