There is music all around as the summer months are filled with performances. In the charming landscape of Aphrodite Hills, its annual Summer Music Festival will fill the evenings of July and August with live performances, kicking off this Friday.

Returning for the 8th time, the festival will light up the resort’s Village Square from July 4 to August 29, welcoming different local artists to its floor. A different show will be every Friday, with bonus midweek events for even more summer fun.

“Whether you’re a local music enthusiast or visiting Cyprus for the season,” say organisers, “there’s no better way to spend your evening than under the stars, surrounded by good music, great bites and mesmerising sunsets.”

Besides music and cocktails at sunset hour, listeners will be able to enjoy the show while dining at one of the resort’s restaurants or lounges, tasting from gourmet bites and local cuisine to Indian flavours and desserts.

Meanwhile, live music from a variety of genres will unfold. On July 4, the Street Band by Sotos Gonios will open the 2025 festival. On July 11, Fuse will bring their pop-rock sounds, followed by Minus One on July 16. On July 18, the Time Surfers Party Band will play live, then the Grannies on July 25 and Mr Wilson on July 30.

More performances will continue in August; Fuse on August 1, Kyklos on August 8 and 27, Nik Arpid on August 13, Prospectus on August 15, Alex Economou and Georgia Christou on August 22 and Christina Averkiou on August 29. And did we mention that all of the performances have free entrance?

Aphrodite Hills Summer Music Festival

8th annual festival with local musicians. July 4-August 29. Village Square, Aphrodite Hills Resort. 8.30pm. Free. www.aphroditehills.com