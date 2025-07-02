Avalanche (AVAX) fell 7.2% last week to $16.86 during a market correction but remains bullish overall. Analysts expect a possible rebound to $22.50 and even a 90% rally toward $32, supported by a 380% surge in large holder inflows and rising network activity. Technical signals like a bullish MACD and strong support near $16–$17 back this outlook, though a break below could risk a drop to $11. Despite recent weakness, AVAX’s expanding DeFi and gaming ecosystem positions it for a potential summer rally.

While Avalanche (AVAX) experiences a temporary pullback—slipping 7.2% this week to consolidate before its next move—investors seeking sharper returns are starting to divert funds toward high-yield DeFi protocols. One name that continues to attract both retail and institutional interest is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising lending protocol still in its presale phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at just $0.03 in Phase 5, with over $11.4 million raised and more than 12,600 holders already on board. The early-stage DeFi token is built to deliver revenue-sharing, on-chain utility, and stablecoin-powered borrowing—all critical features that are absent in many of today’s top-20 cryptocurrencies. While AVAX waits for a catalyst to return to $22.50, analysts are turning their attention to MUTM’s shorter-term growth outlook, with some forecasting up to 2× gains ahead of its beta rollout.

Institutional swaps hint at changing tides

With Avalanche (AVAX) currently retracing and consolidating, a growing number of funds are seeking more active exposure to upside plays. One AVAX-focused crypto fund reportedly reallocated $100,000 into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) during its third presale stage, citing the protocol’s Layer 2 roadmap and real-yield structure as drivers of near-term growth. That capital now sits on track for over 2X growth prior to listing which will make the total investment to $200,000 in a very short time.

This positioning has been echoed by smaller participants as well. While AVAX offers staking incentives within its own ecosystem, the appeal of double-digit APY and dividend revenue at the protocol level is a different category of return. In Mutuum’s model, passive income is not limited to inflationary rewards or token emissions—it will be structured around actual economic activity inside the platform.

A user who deposits $25,000 worth of USDC into the protocol’s liquidity pool will receive mtUSDC in 1:1, which represents their share of the pool. That mtUSDC grows in value based on borrowing activity. At an average APY of 15% (depending on the pool utilization), this user stands to earn $3,750 in passive income per year—without needing to manage trades or reallocate capital. As borrowing demand scales, so does the return, giving investors more control over performance without needing to sell into strength or weakness.

A model built for utility, not hype

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is structured around two complementary lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). In the P2C model, users will supply crypto assets into decentralized liquidity pools. These pooled funds are then available to borrowers who deposit sufficient collateral. The interest rates will shift based on utilization: as more borrowers tap into the pool, APY for lenders rises. Conversely, in the P2P model, users will directly negotiate lending terms with each other, allowing for higher-risk but potentially higher-yield deals.

The protocol will also issue mtTokens—ERC-20 compliant assets that represent the lender’s stake in the pool. These mtTokens automatically increase in value over time as interest accrues, removing the need to manually claim or restake. More importantly, staking mtTokens in designated contracts will allow users to receive dividends funded in MUTM by a portion of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s protocol revenue. This dividend stream will be powered by transaction fees, borrow fees, and buybacks of MUTM tokens from the open market.

Borrowers will also benefit from flexible terms. For example, someone holding $1,000 in ETH will be able to lock it as collateral and borrow up to 75% (depending on LTV ratio) of its value without selling. The borrower retains exposure to the ETH price while accessing USDT or USDC liquidity for other purposes—whether trading, yield farming, or covering real-world expenses. This structure will allow Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to become a capital-efficient solution for both risk-averse and high-yield seeking participants.

In addition, the protocol is developing a native stablecoin that will be minted only when backed by locked collateral. This internal stablecoin will increase on-platform lending efficiency while helping maintain liquidity stability during volatile periods. Together with the upcoming Layer 2 rollout and a fully audited contract system by CertiK—with a $50,000 bug bounty—Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to enter the market with a robust infrastructure and tested security.

A stronger bet while AVAX waits

Avalanche (AVAX) may eventually recover its 2024 highs, but for now, speculative capital is looking elsewhere for quicker upside. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is catching that flow—offering both yield and potential for appreciation as the beta phase approaches.

With Phase 5 still active at $0.03, and over $11.4 million already committed and around 50% sold out, this entry window won’t last long. While other altcoins wait for macro news to turn sentiment, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to deliver value directly to users through protocol usage, stablecoin demand, and native token rewards. This is not just another presale. It’s a structured, yield-bearing ecosystem preparing for its first wave of adoption. And based on current projections, it’s set to outpace Avalanche (AVAX) by 2X—at the very least.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.