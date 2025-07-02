One of the most attractive and popular offerings from the British marque has been revived by Land Rover Classic, with the introduction of the Classic Defender V8 Works Bespoke Soft Top. Open-roof Defender models are highly sought after, and this particular addition caters to the desires of classic vehicle enthusiasts who are constantly in pursuit of adventure.

The Soft Top is available exclusively in the “90” short wheelbase version and follows the launch of the new “Works Bespoke” service in 2024. The model is the result of hundreds of man-hours by Land Rover Classic’s experienced engineers and begins life as a donor vehicle (built between 2012 and 2016) which is then completely rebuilt.

The fabric roof ensures a perfect fit and is offered in four colours, drawing inspiration from the roof of the final Defender to leave the production line in 2016. The side and rear panels can be unzipped and rolled up for open-air driving, while still providing significant protection from the elements. Additionally, Land Rover Classic has equipped the model with extra fastening points to ensure the roof remains securely in place at high speeds. Also available in the same range of colours is a smaller “Bikini Hood” roof, designed to protect only the front occupants.

Prospective buyers can choose from 49 body colours, while those seeking further personalisation are encouraged to utilise the Works Bespoke service, which can reproduce any shade. This special edition Defender is offered with either 16-inch “Wolf” wheels or 18-inch “Sawtooth” wheels, the former available in black or the Limestone finish. Inside, leather seats are available in five single-tone or eight two-tone options, while more unconventional equipment choices, such as a wine cooler and bespoke roof rails for surfboards, can also be specified.

All Classic Defender V8 Soft Top models are powered by Land Rover’s 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine, delivering 405 horsepower and 515 Nm of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, ensuring smooth performance and precise throttle response.

The substantial output of the V8 engine necessitated modifications to the suspension, which now features new springs. Eibach anti-roll bars and Bilstein dampers have been fitted, while braking is handled by Alcon four-piston callipers with 335 mm discs at the front and 300 mm discs at the rear, providing immediate stopping power.