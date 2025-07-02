Following the warm reception of KEAN’s campaign “Mum, a story in her own right”, which touched the hearts of audiences with its modern, sensitive and thought-provoking approach, the story continues — this time through a series of confessional-style videos featuring Themis Georgantas as ‘maestro of confessions’.

In a familiar and engaging format, well-known Cypriots are “interrogated” by Themis and share heartfelt stories about their mothers, their roles as children or parents, their childhood memories, emotional entanglements and the unbreakable bonds with their loved ones. These videos shine a light on the delicate balance of everyday life in an authentic, direct way — much like KEAN itself.

“After the warm response to our campaign, we wanted to follow it up with something just as meaningful, but more personal and experiential,” said Maria Odysseos, Marketing Director at KEAN.

“The ‘confessional’ element adds value to our narrative by giving voice to real memories and emotions. Themis Georgantas, with his unique ability to tune into the emotional pulse of the moment, was the perfect choice.”

The videos were released across KEAN’s social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok & YouTube), revealing stories that remind us that “mum” isn’t just a role—it’s the rhythm behind the balance in our lives.

KEAN’s campaign is not merely a tribute to motherhood, but a celebration of love for every person who cares for and supports us “like a mum”— from our biological mothers to the colleague who always makes sure we eat before a meeting.

Watch the videos here!