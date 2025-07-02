And that’s the name of the festival as well – Environment Sorry. For the 9th year, Green Shield organises the nature-loving and outdoor-based event to raise awareness about Cyprus’ environmental issues and encourage reforestation.

This summer, it is set to take place on August 3, seeking refuge from the heat at the green picnic area of Xyliatos Dam. From 10am, a full programme of activities and performances will commence to entertain all ages and spread the love and respect for nature.

Plenty of outdoorsy activities are planned, including hiking, cycling and a road marathon. These will take place before noon to beat the high August temperatures. From 1pm onwards musical groups will perform as well as dance ensembles and theatre companies. Games, activities for children and other surprises are in store. Visitors will be able to partake in the festival activities with a €7 ticket.

With just €3 more, festival-goers will not only be treated to a buffet but they will also support the tree planting programme of You Reforest Cyprus, in an effort to make Cyprus greener and richer.

Outdoor event for all ages. August 3. Xyliatos Dam. 10am-6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com