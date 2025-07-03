Larnaca has been honoured with two awards at the Pan-Cyprian “Green Cities & Green Communities of Cyprus 2024” ceremony. The recognition highlights the city’s growing commitment to environmental and cultural initiatives.

The first award was presented for the Mediterranean Artists’ Park project in the Turkish Cypriot neighbourhood of Scala. This prize was in the category of “Culture and Environment” for the year 2024. The second award recognised the project “Greenest Beaches in Cyprus (Voroklini),” winning in the “Green Areas – Urban Biodiversity” category.

According to an official statement from Larnaca municipality, the collaboration with the Larnaca tourism development and promotion company (Etap) and the Voroklini municipal district played a key role in these successes. These bodies, with support from the deputy ministry of tourism, have invested in enhancing green spaces along the city’s coastline over recent years. They aim to improve both the area’s appearance and its identity.

With these awards, Larnaca municipality now joins the network of green cities and communities of Cyprus. This network was established by the Cyprus centre for environmental research and education.

The award ceremony took place on June 30, at the presidential palace. Larnaca mayor, Andreas Vyras, and the deputy mayor of the Voroklini municipal district, Neophytos Fakontis, accepted the awards on behalf of the city.