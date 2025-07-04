Senator Tim Scott is pushing for a finalized crypto bill by September 30, 2025, signaling a major shift in the crypto market. This deadline, supported by the White House crypto advisors, is expected to introduce clarity to the regulations, which could generate interests in the minds of other investors.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) rises to take advantage of the current bullish momentum by trading at the current rate of $2,501.46, which was 2.97 percent higher than 24 hours ago. Solana (SOL) also joins the bulls by increasing 1.26 percent to dollars 151.56.

With this faring, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is getting traction during its presale stage 5, where it is already making $11,700,000 with more than 580 million tokens sold to 12,700 holders.

Investors are eyeing what crypto to invest in as this deadline looms, with MUTM emerging as a standout. Consequently, the market is buzzing with opportunity.

Mutuum Finance presale accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing swiftly through phase 5 of its presale, priced at $0.03 per token. This stage, already over 60% filled, offers a fleeting chance to buy at this level.

The price has tripled from $0.01 in phase 1, reflecting strong demand. With a launch price set at $0.06, buyers now secure a guaranteed 100% return on investment.

Phase 6 looms with a 16.7% price hike to $0.035, urging investors to act fast. Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $11,700,000, with over 580 million tokens sold to 12,700 holders, showcasing robust investor confidence.

This positions MUTM as a top crypto to invest in.

Innovative DeFi lending solutions

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is redefining decentralized finance with its dual lending model. Its peer-to-contract system uses smart contracts for dynamic interest rates, ensuring stability.

The peer-to-peer model connects lenders and borrowers directly, offering flexibility for volatile assets. This blend delivers a transparent, user-driven experience unlike centralized platforms.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a fully collateralized, USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum, reducing depegging risks. This stablecoin will enhance liquidity and simplify transactions within the ecosystem.

Forecasts suggest MUTM could hit $2.50 post-launch, promising a 8,233% return from the current $0.03 price. Consequently, its utility makes it a compelling crypto investment for 2025.

Security and community engagement

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is prioritizing security with a recent CertiK audit, earning a 95.00 security score. No vulnerabilities were found in its smart contracts, and no incidents occurred in the past 90 days.

The team has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program with CertiK, rewarding discoveries across critical, major, minor, and low severity tiers.

Additionally, a $100,000 MUTM giveaway is underway, splitting prizes among 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Entry requires a $50 presale investment and completing simple quests.

Furthermore, a leaderboard rewards the top 50 MUTM holders with bonus tokens, boosting engagement. This focus on trust and community strengthens its appeal in crypto investing.

Ethereum and Solana market moves

Ethereum (ETH) is climbing, trading at $2,501.46, up 2.97% in 24 hours, with strong trading volume. Its rally reflects optimism around regulatory clarity, but its high price limits explosive growth.

Solana (SOL) trades at $151.56, up 1.26%, yet lags Bitcoin in the SOL/BTC pair. Both are established, but their gains pale compared to Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s potential.

While ETH and SOL drive the crypto market, MUTM’s presale offers higher upside for early investors. The looming crypto bill could boost all three, but MUTM’s low entry point and DeFi utility make it a top crypto to invest in.

Seizing future opportunities

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing attention as the crypto market anticipates regulatory shifts by September 30, 2025. Its presale, now at $0.03, guarantees a 100% return at launch and potential for a $2.50 post-launch price.

The project’s secure, innovative DeFi ecosystem, backed by a CertiK audit and a $50,000 Bug Bounty, builds trust. With a $100,000 giveaway and a leaderboard rewarding top holders, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fosters community excitement.

Investors seeking what crypto to invest in should consider MUTM’s low entry point and high growth potential. Act now to join the presale and explore its promising future.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.