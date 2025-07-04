A group of 15 migrant teenagers helped clean up Castella beachfront in the Mackenzie area of Larnaca this week, leaving it spotless as part of a government-funded programme supporting their transition to adulthood.

The programme, funded by the deputy welfare ministry, promotes semi-independent living and provides protection services for unaccompanied minors.

The Mackenzie initiative aimed to enhance environmental awareness and promote the social integration of the migrant teens through active participation in community-based actions.

Larnaca municipality supported the effort by providing rubber gloves and rubbish bags to the participants.

In a press release, the municipality expressed gratitude for the initiative and its valuable contribution to keeping the city clean and attractive.

“Such actions are a shining example of how cooperation and social sensitivity can shape a better future for everyone,” the municipality added.