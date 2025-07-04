Six of the seven unaccompanied minors, who were arrested in connection with the brawl in a Larnaca carpark on June 25, in which two minors were seriously injured, were detained in police stations on Friday.

The police filed cases against all seven at the Larnaca district court, which ordered that one remain in custody until the August 12 hearing.

The court ordered the other six to present themselves to a police station of their choice on a daily basis and gave instructions to the social welfare services to find suitable accommodation for them other than the shelter for unaccompanied minors they have been residing in.

Until the social services prepare a report regarding alternative accommodation, the six suspects will remain in police detention areas.

Two minors, aged 17 and 15, were seriously injured on the night of June 25 during a fight in a carpark next to the unaccompanied minors shelter in Larnaca where they live. The 17-year-old was in ICU but out of danger. Both minors were being treated for stab wounds.

Investigations indicated that the group of underage foreigners had agreed to meet at the carpark to solve personal differences, however heated arguments led to a knife fight.