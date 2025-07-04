The municipality of Nicosia has been awarded the Cyprus Green City environmental award in official recognition for its efforts in water resource management on Friday.

Specifically, the municipality was given the award for its project concerning the collection of rainwater and the improvement of its groundwater quality through the use of green microalgae.

“This pioneering approach strengthens the city’s resilience to the effects of climate change, combining scientific innovation with environmental sustainability,” said municipal counsellor Lina Feneridou, who received the award.

The awarded action is a pioneering initiative, which has been implemented in Cyprus for the first time, as part of the European Climate Adaptation and Resilience Demonstrated In the Mediterranean Region (CARDIMED), co-funded by the EU, which supports the integration of nature-based solutions to reduce pollution and emissions.

“Through the use of green microalgae, the quality of groundwater is improved, while at the same time the collection and reuse of rainwater is promoted”, the municipality said in its statement.

In light of the award, the municipality emphasised its commitment to the green transition and adoption of solutions that would benefit the capitals urban environment in the long run, stressing its aim of promoting Nicosia as a model Mediterranean city.